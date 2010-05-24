Infographic of the Day: The 140 Most Influential People on Twitter

Their annual Web Trends map made Information Architects Internet famous , but this year, they’ve ditched the formula in favor of illustrating one single trend: Twitter.

“Cosmic 140” is a map the 140 most influential people on Twitter–as measured by followers–and lists their handle, subject matter, follower count, and tweet frequency. There’s even the date of their first tweet and what they first said:

And here’s some tiny sections of the poster: