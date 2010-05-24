Work Smart: Brainstorming Techniques to Boost Creativity

Coming up with good ideas is a major part of your job, so you want to have the right tools on hand to generate as many ideas as possible during a brainstorming session. Here are some tools and techniques for doing just that.

When you want to do free-form thinking and gather ideas and tasks around a central concept, try a mind map. In the middle of the page, write down your topic. Then, all around the topic, jot down tasks, words, ideas, and connect them by drawing lines between them and branching similar ideas off of them. The most effective offline tool for mind mapping is probably a classic whiteboard, wet marker, and eraser. To mind map online, check out MindMeister.com, a free Web app where you can create, share, and publish your maps. The advantage of mind mapping is that it’s not linear bullet points, and because it’s unstructured it can encourage more free thinking.

Sometimes all you want to do is generate a bulleted list or outline of your ideas as they come to you. The low-tech solution is lined paper and a good pen, but if you want the ability to easily rearrange the items on your list or outline, you’ll want some sort of outliner program. Microsoft Word’s built in outline view is an easy way to make bulleted lists. In Word, press Ctrl+Alt+O to switch to Outline view.

When you can help it, don’t brainstorm alone. The more people involved in your brainstorming session, the more ideas you’ll generate, and the better your chances for finding the right idea will be. Pull key people together either in an on-site or virtual brainstorming session, and go to town. Allow for bad ideas to come out and stand to create the possibility of spurring on better alternatives. MindMeister supports collaborative mind maps–you can share maps you make there with collaborators. Google Docs offers excellent collaborative features like live-typing, where several people can be brainstorming in the same document at the same time, and you can watch other people’s cursors as they type their ideas.