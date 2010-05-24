The Android 2.2 “Froyo” Roundup: Ready to Upgrade?

Android 2.2, Google‘s mobile operating system which is codenamed Froyo and was unveiled at the company’s I/O conference last week, is already rolling out for the Google Nexus One. While only a limited number of people are getting the upgrade automatically, it’s available online for anybody who wants to do so manually. I haven’t got a Nexus One with which to test this newest version of Android, but I do have eyes, so I’ll use those instead to synthesize what all the early adopters are saying about Froyo.

It’s not a huge change. Unlike the leap from Android 1.6 to 2.0, which brought Maps Navigation, a totally revamped user interface, a combined inbox, and tons of other new features, the move to 2.2 is really a lot like the move to 2.1–noticeable changes, for sure, but this won’t revolutionize your phone. Says PCMag, “you get a few new flashy things, but it won’t blow your mind.”

It’s faster, but not radically so. Androinica says “Everything loads much more quickly, and shifting between apps is super snappy,” but that’s the most generous praise I could find. JKontheRun calls the performance “marginally better, but not exceptionally better,” which, Androinica excepted, seems to be the standard response.

That being said, everyone agrees that the browser is definitely far faster than in previous versions of Android–AndroidSpin calls it “much faster” and ZDNet says it “flies.” Nobody seems to have done any kind of test, scientifically sound or otherwise, comparing the browser to prior Android versions, let alone to the iPhone’s Mobile Safari, Opera Mini, or any other browser.

Flash is…okay. For all the hubbub about Flash 10.1 being viewable with Android 2.2, it’s important to keep in mind that Flash was designed for neither touchscreens nor teeny mobile device screens, and that even the relatively powerful Nexus One is about a decade behind the average laptop in sheer processing muscle. So how does Flash run? Well…okay.

ZDNet tested several Flash games, and found that the majority did work pretty well, though the interface was sometimes a bit goofy. Flash-heavy websites, including blogs like Gizmodo and Engadget, often proved too much for the Nexus One, and Flash ads sometimes slowed the device to a crawl. Androinica actually ended up disabling Flash, as it offset the new browser’s speed improvements. But sites like Homestar Runner (blast from the past, I know) will run perfectly.