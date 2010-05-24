Zappos Loses $1.6 Million in Six-Hour Pricing Screw-Up

This past Friday, between midnight and 6 a.m. PST, 6pm.com, a Zappos sister site, accidentally made the biggest pricing error in the company’s history. All items in the store were capped at a maximum price of $49.95–a huge mistake, since 6pm.com carries luxury items that can reach into the thousands of dollars.

Though obviously 6pm.com didn’t advertise the “sale,” bargain-hunter sites picked up on the error and publicized the vulnerable vendor, leading 6pm to lose “over $1.6 million” in those six hours. But despite the huge loss in revenue, the site isn’t taking their mistake out on the customers who profited:

While we’re sure this was a great deal for customers, it was inadvertent, and we took a big loss (over $1.6 million – ouch) selling so many items so far under cost. However, it was our mistake. We will be honoring all purchases that took place on 6pm.com during our mess up. We apologize to anyone that was confused and/or frustrated during out little hiccup and thank you all for being such great customers. We hope you continue to Shop. Save. Smile. at 6pm.com.

So our heartfelt sympathies to 6pm and especially to the poor guy who screwed up what’s probably the one line of code that led to the whole mess. But our congratulations to anyone who came away with a haul of cheap goodies.

