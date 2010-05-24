10 Rules for Effective Conference Calls

In today’s age of reduced travel, conference calls have

become a daily ritual. Nobody likes

conference calls. They are usually boring, energy-zapping time sucks. But they

are a necessary part of business. So, here are 10 suggestions for making them

more effective and efficient.

advertisement

advertisement

1. Keep statements short and ask for frequent feedback When many people participate in a

call, it is easy for minds to “wander.” Keep your statements short. Ask for

feedback frequently. Ask direct

questions. Don’t ask, “Are there any

questions?” but rather, “Dan, what do you think about this phase of the project

plan; are we under-budgeted?” 2. Don’t use slides if you can avoid it JILL OK, now let’s move to slide 5. Can

everyone see this slide? (Slide with 12 rows of text

appears. Jill proceeds to read all 12 lines of text.)

advertisement

(Dead silence – everyone is on

mute, reading mail, playing Solitaire or checking news, sports, and weather…) Looking at slides laden with text

is really, really boring. You can easily kill a discussion with slides. And

worse, you can’t even control what people are looking at – most of them are skipping

ahead to see how much pain they will have to endure. The smart ones will clock

the amount of time spent on each slide, then extrapolate to calculate how long

the torture will last. 3. If you must show slides, don’t send them ahead of time. Don’t send slides ahead of time.

You blow all your ammo before you get your partners on the phone. They will

probably have gone through the deck before they get on the line – freeing them

up to read email, news, or play Solitaire while you drone on and on. Even if you don’t send slides

ahead of time, try not to subject people to slides via WebEx or GoToMeeting

either. Rather, use primary sources of data. For sales calls, show real product

demos, for project meetings, show project graphs, high-level financial

information, etc. If you must show slides, limit them to just a few and make

sure that these rock. Slides aren’t a

crutch for not being prepared. Rather, they are an aid. If participants want the slides,

send a set that summarizes the call, after the call. This will serve as

a meeting protocol. Even if they don’t look at them right away, it represents a

good summary for future reference.

advertisement

4. Send out an agenda ahead of time and stick to it Whether a sales call, status

meeting, product feedback meeting, support call, etc. – make sure you have an

agenda so everyone knows the purpose of the call, approximately how long it

will last, and what they are expected to prepare before the call. This reduces

anxiety for all. When people dial in to an audio call, they don’t have the

visual cues that are present with a face to face meeting – the added clarity of

the agenda makes the call go smoother. 5. Use video if possible DARA Frank, what do you think? (No answer.)

advertisement

DARA Is Frank still on the line. (More silence…) FRANK (Fumbling to unmute his phone) Oh, sorry, did someone ask me something?

I had the phone on mute.

advertisement

Since you don’t have visual cues

on audio calls, people mute their phones and tune out. Then they do really

important things, like play video games, carry on parallel conversations, or

just sleep. Providing visual cues

through video keep participants engaged. Skype and other VOIP services offer video

as a basic service – there is no reason not to take advantage of it. 6. Let the participants know if you are recording the call Some companies record calls for a

variety of reasons (to retain summaries, for training purposes, etc.) – if you are on

the call with people from other companies, make sure you let them know you

are recording the call…and make sure they are okay with this. Here are a few obvious ideas, but one that most companies

can’t seem to get right… 7. Start on time MIKE

advertisement

Is Bob on the line? (No answer.) MIKE Bob? (Very long silence.) MIKE

advertisement

Can someone call Bob on his mobile

and see why he isn’t dialing in? If you calculated the amount of

time wasted waiting for people on conference call in your company, you would be

amazed. 6 people waiting 10 minutes, is 1 hour of productivity in the toilet. On a related note… 8. Make sure the moderator dials in early KATIE Hello? Anybody else there?

advertisement

HEATHER Anybody there? TOM Yoo hoo? (All three wait on the phone,

listening to the Scorpions’ ‘Still Loving You’ loop over and over, until the

moderator joins.) 9. Don’t dial in from a mobile phone

advertisement

MEGAN Whose line is buzzing? (No answer.) MEGAN Can whoever just joined, please

hang up and dial in from a land line? (Buzzing disappears…..and

reappears after 30 seconds.)

advertisement

Don’t dial in from a mobile phone

or from a land line in a noisy place. If you must call from a mobile phone, make

sure you are in a quiet spot, that you have good cell coverage, and that you

have a full battery (or a recharger). There is nothing more annoying than

background noise on a call. It’s hard enough to concentrate on a clear line, with

many people on the line. 10. Set limits on call duration This is even more important than

setting time limits for face-to-face meetings, since the amount of energy lost

in a call exceeds that of meetings. The lack of feedback is a huge energy

zapper. Limit calls to reasonable lengths so folks know what to expect. Everyone has funny con call stories. If you want to share

one, I would love to hear it. Send it to dlavenda1@hotmail.com.