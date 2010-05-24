Whites Only Policies = Obstacles to Innovation; Arizona vs. Diversity & Inclusion in the US

I was disgusted, shocked and appalled by the most recent decision in Arizona, to ban ethnic studies in Arizona schools. The reasons for the ban are so bizarre; I thought I was reading a George Orwell book.

They claim that ethnic

studies cause certain groups to ban together to want to overthrow the

government, resent white people and become racial separatists.

They also said that students

could learn about different groups

as long as the classes didn’t support treating people as groups, as

opposed to appreciating the value and contributions of individuals.

This argument is not only

absurd, but exemplifies a level if

ignorance and strict binary thinking that seems to be going viral.

Instead of banning ethnic

studies, they need to encourage all students to learn about the history and

contributions of all groups and societies. Research has shown that diversity of

thought, ideas and experiences and interaction can increase innovation and

shorten the time to solve problems creatively.

The school board and decision

makers in Arizona are fostering the myth that ethnic studies preach alienation

and sedition.

Ethnic studies have never

been just for people from that ethnicity, just like classes in European

civilization have not been just for people from Europe.