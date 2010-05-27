Reinventing Memorial Day: Creating Inconvenience and Relevance

As I discussed in my previous post, the significance of Memorial Day, like other national holidays, has been overrun with America’s drive for convenience and consumption, and an opportunity to connect people to America’s core promise has been lost. As with any global brand, this gap between the promise and experience of Brand America will make it increasingly difficult to compete in the future.

So how did we get here? How did Memorial Day become about mattress sales and three-day weekends rather than an opportunity for collective purpose and identity? And is it possible for Memorial Day to reconnect people to America’s core promise of “freedom and opportunity through sacrifice and unity”?

Convenience Is the Enemy of Meaning

Memorial Day wasn’t always about convenience and consumption. Initially a solemn day, it was recognized–like New Year’s, Christmas and your birthday–on the same date every year: May 30. And like those holidays, it moved inconveniently across the days of the week.

This changed in 1971 when Congress enacted the National Holiday Act, shifting Memorial Day from May 30th to the last Monday of May, creating a three-day weekend. This seemingly insignificant move made it both more convenient and less meaningful. Discussions about Memorial Day, if they continued to occur, shifted from remembrance to vacation planning.

Consider for contrast the way Turkey still memorializes the death of its founding father, Mustafa Atatürk. For one minute at 9:05am, on November 10 of each year, the country grinds to a halt: cars stop and shut down, business transactions cease, and all conversation is suspended, for one minute, in every Turkish town. It’s terribly disruptive and incredibly powerful–an expression of unity and remembrance absent in American observances.