Lost Legacy – What TV Execs Should Learn From Life on the Island

“There will never be another show like it.”

That’s the prevailing sentiment as the obsession, addiction, disorder known as Lost ended last night after

six seasons on ABC. At a time when the networks are struggling to retain

viewers and ad dollars and they have yet to generate commensurate revenue for their online

content, Lost in all likelihood is

the last great big-budget network gamble.

Shot on location in Hawaii and starring a huge cast – a

dozen leading characters and even more supporting players – the show required some

450 people to craft 20 or so cinematic episodes each season, more episodes than cable gems like the Sopranos and The Wire offered up. And remember, before the show

became blognip at the Tail Section and Lostpedia, ABC bought an actual

jetliner, cut it into pieces and shipped it to Hawaii. Thanks to such high-end

authenticity, the Lost pilot was the most expensive ever made for TV.

Even if the networks can’t spend that kind of money again,

they can certainly replicate other things that made the show so engrossing:

Narrative structure

– Yes, the serial format is risky, because viewers have to start at the beginning,

or they’re, well, lost. But the

flipside is that when you get hooked by a compelling story early, you cannot

miss an episode. Even if I didn’t watch Lost the night it aired on TV, I’d catch up on

ABC.com or Hulu. That’s the sort of loyalty that advertisers love.

An expiration date

– Three seasons in, ABC made one of the smartest and most daring

decisions in recent TV history: it determined how long Lost would run, regardless of the ratings. At

the time, the network might have looked foolish by promising to discontinue a hit show instead of letting a decline in audience dictate a premature finish. But that predetermination gave

the writers the parameters they needed to plan the arc of the series and finish the story they wanted to tell. The

writing improved. The urgency picked up. After some previously meandering

subplots, the show felt focused and purposeful again.