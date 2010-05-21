Meguru Japanese Electric Vehicle Is Made Out of Bamboo and Wood Pulp Paper

We’ve seen bamboo bikes and biodiesel-powered bamboo taxis, but this EV is the first we’ve seen that makes use of the fast-growing plant. Meguru, a rickshaw-like EV developed by Japanese companies Yodogawa and Kinki Knives Industries, features an iron body coated in lacquer, a fan-shaped paper door, and bamboo flooring.

Meguru doesn’t exactly look highway-ready, but that’s not the point–the Japanese culture-inspired touches are meant to attract customers in more “traditional” towns like Nara and Kyoto. The car has a top speed of 25 mph and a range of 25 miles, so it can’t go very far anyway. Eventually, Meguru is expected to go on sale in Japan for approximately $10,000.

We love the idea of using indigenous materials in vehicles, and bamboo in particular is almost endlessly renewable. While it isn’t the safest idea to use bamboo in vehicle body, Meguru’s bamboo floor is both elegant and sustainable.

Crunchgear points us to this video of Meguru in action.