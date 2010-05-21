Bubble Wrap + Computers = One Weird Bathroom

These days, it seems like technology makes it possible to make anything you can dream of. Literally, anything, including a bathroom covered in tiles inspired by Bubble Wrap.

Elizabeth Boone, Adam Buente, Eric Brockmeyer, and Kyle Perry are all graduate students in Ball State’s architecture program, and they work together under the name PROJECTiONE, because really, how can anyone in the profession take you seriously if you don’t have weird capital letters in your name.

They created BitMAP, a modular bathroom-tile system, by starting with sheets of Bubble Wrap. First, the collective popped some of the bubbles to create a pattern that works on a small scale forms unique patterns when seen from a distance. Then they vacuum-formed some Styrofoam over the Bubble Wrap and then created the finished tiles in plastic, backed with particle board for strength. All of the tiles then interlock, creating a system that has openings for light fixtures, nooks for a magazine rack and toilet-paper holder, and integrated switches to turn on and adjust the lights and the fan.