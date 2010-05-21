Does Sleep Improve Your Memory?

Anyone who has forgotten something important will be interested in ways to
improve their memory. Indeed, there are several things that you can do in order
to sharpen your focus and start retaining more information.
First, make sure that you are getting a good night’s sleep each and every
night of the week. Sleep is important for memory. When you are sleep deprived,
your cognitive functioning suffers, and you are less likely to remember things.
If you are having difficulty sleeping, make sure that you are not suffering from
a sleep disorder such as sleep apnea, which can deprive your brain of
much-needed oxygen.
Once you are sleeping soundly, you can try this simple technique: listen to a
recording while you are asleep. It can be a recording of your car keys or
something more stimulating, such as music. You can also listen to recordings of
lectures to try and retain information in your sleep. Studies have found a link
between listening to sounds that are associated with objects and the improvement
of memory.
Another good way to improve your memory is by playing games when you are
awake. For instance, you can take a few moments out of your day to work on a
puzzle or other mentally challenging task. Keeping your mind sharp is an
In
addition, some people find that taking an herbal supplement, such as gingko
biloba, can help to improve memory. While studies on the effects of gingko
biloba are unclear, you can discuss the potential benefits as well as any risks
with your medical practitioner if you are interested in this type of
treatment.
If you are still having trouble remembering things, try writing them down.
Keeping a pen and paper by your bedside is great for making lists when you
suddenly remember something important. Try all of these tips and tricks to find
