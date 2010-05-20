The Mom Test and Nerd Test Applied: Will Anyone Buy Google TV?

Google TV is certainly the biggest move to push the Internet onto our TVs that we’ve seen in a long time, with several huge partners (Sony, Intel, Logitech, Best Buy) standing by to help the platform succeed. But the fact remains that major forces like Microsoft and Apple, and a host of accomplished open-source projects like XBMC and XBMC’s offshoot, Boxee, have failed in this same task. Google’s doing it differently, but are the differences enough to bring it success?

If Google TV is to win the hearts and minds (and dollars) of the public, it’ll have to pass two tests: the Mom Test and the Nerd Test. The Mom Test measures (in perfectly scientific ways, provided your definition of science includes “my opinion”) whether the average non-techy person will be able to both understand and see the value in a product. The iPhone passes the Mom Test. Ubuntu does not. The Nerd Test, on the other hand, measures whether those who are already familiar with media centers will respect and appreciate this new effort. Boxee passes the Nerd Test. Apple TV does not. You get the idea.

The Mom Test is important because without the support of non-experts, the platform will never take off in any real way. We in the tech press have to keep reminding ourselves that we are, in general, weirdo obsessives who take tech far too seriously, and that we are nowhere near the norm. The Nerd Test, on the other hand, is especially important for Google TV, which needs a ton of development before it reaches its potential. If the nerds ignore it, it’ll wither and die.

The Mom Test: I called my own mom to ask about her thoughts on Google TV. Not surprisingly, she hadn’t heard of it–she is, I think, pretty typical in her use and understanding of tech. She has an HDTV and Verizon FiOS cable, but no DVR and, importantly, no smartphone. She’s watched some video on Hulu in the past, but doesn’t have a Netflix account and has never tried to play web video on her TV.

Her reaction to my lengthy explanation of Google TV? Cautiously interested. She likes that, unlike Boxee or Windows Media Center, Google TV mostly stays invisible–she spent enough time struggling with the switch from Comcast to Verizon, and she doesn’t want to deal with a radical change. I estimated the price at around $150 for the Logitech box (any more and I think they’re sunk) and she found that a reasonable price. She likes the idea of a built-in Google TV, like Sony’s upcoming sets, as well as the so-far-unsaid possibility of Google TV built into a cable box, but that also depends on the marketing more than anything else (see below).

While she liked that Google TV brings Hulu and other web video to her TV, she’s totally uninterested in the myriad other features, like streaming video on a local network, music/photo support, and, notably, apps. Apps on a TV are overwhelming, especially for someone who’s never owned a smartphone. And, like I expected, she did not see the point in browsing the web on a TV, no matter how optimized it is.

She was also concerned about the remote control situation. She doesn’t have a smartphone or tablet, which would probably be the best option, and doesn’t want to put a keyboard and mouse on her coffee table for obvious reasons. From my limited time with the iPhone and Android app (they’re identical, by the way), I think she’d be better off with a dedicated remote control with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. The apps start out with a simple homescreen but quickly devolve into a mess, with mysterious icons, too many options (gesture pad, d-pad, virtual d-pad, or mouse pad?), and an ugly and overwhelming mass of grids. This could be a problem–not an unbeatable one, but not one that should be underestimated, either.