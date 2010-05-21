Wedding dress Fabric Glossary (I)

When consider choosing high quality cheap wedding

dresses, the first factor to consider is fabric. What certain fabric is

used in your unique wedding dress? And is it in best quality? Let’s start the

fabric journey of wedding dresses.

Fabric Terms

Batiste:

A lightweight, soft, transparent fabric.

Brocade:

A Jacquard-woven fabric with raised designs; traditionally popular for fall and

winter, now also worn in warmer weather.

Charmeuse:

A lightweight, semi-lustrous soft fabric, that is satin-like to the touch.

Chiffon:

Delicate, sheer, and transparent — made from silk or rayon, with a soft

finish; often layered because of its transparency, making it popular for

overskirts, sheer sleeves, and wraps. It is common used in customizing the plus

size wedding dresses.