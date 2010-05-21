Wedding dress Fabric Glossary (I)

<!–
When consider choosing high quality cheap wedding
dresses, the first factor to consider is fabric. What certain fabric is
used in your unique wedding dress? And is it in best quality? Let’s start the
fabric journey of wedding dresses.
Fabric Terms
Batiste:
A lightweight, soft, transparent fabric.
Brocade:
A Jacquard-woven fabric with raised designs; traditionally popular for fall and
winter, now also worn in warmer weather.
Charmeuse:
A lightweight, semi-lustrous soft fabric, that is satin-like to the touch.
Chiffon:
Delicate, sheer, and transparent — made from silk or rayon, with a soft
finish; often layered because of its transparency, making it popular for
overskirts, sheer sleeves, and wraps. It is common used in customizing the plus
size wedding dresses.
Crepe:
A light, soft, and thin fabric with a crinkled surface.
Damask:
Similar to brocade with raised designs, but woven in a much lighter weight.
Duchesse Satin:
A lightweight hybrid of silk and rayon (or polyester) woven into a satin
finish.
Dupioni:
A finish similar to shantung, but with thicker, coarser fibers, and a slight
sheen.
Faille:
A structured, ribbed finish like grosgrain ribbon; usually quite substantial.
Gabardine:
A tightly-woven, firm and durable finish, with single diagonal lines on the
face.
Georgette:
A sheer, lightweight fabric often made of polyester or silk with a crepe
surface.
Illusion:
A fine, sheer net fabric, generally used on sleeves or necklines of informal
wedding dress.
Jersey: A very elastic knit fabric; the face
has lengthwise ribs and the underside has crosswise ribs.
Moire:
A heavy silk taffeta with a subtle, wavy design.
Organdy:
A stiff transparent fabric.