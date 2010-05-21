What is seamless silk bedding?

<!–
Many of the purchasers may have a passion for the seamless silk bedding not only
for its perfect visual feeling but also considering it as a high quality one. However, is that true? And what, after all, is seamless
silk bedding?
Like its name suggests seamless silk
is bedding that does not have a center seam or two off center side seams. The
standard width of pure silk is 45 inches which means silk blankets any bigger
than twin size is going to have a seam in it. That seam is either directly down
the center which is best for people who sleep on the side of their bed and not
right in the middle of it; or two off center side seams which is better for
people who do sleep in the middle of their bed. This prevents a person from
having to lay on a seam or having a seam mar the smoothness of the silk comforter they are
covered with.
And one thing needs to be mentioned
that much of the seamless available on the market is not natural silk. It is a blend or a knit of
silk and something else and is of a lesser quality, so do choose carefully