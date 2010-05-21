How Businesses Can Improve the Education System

Research consistently finds that there is a large gap between what employees want and what schools teach. As a result, the U.S. Department of Labor ended up commissioning one of the great government education reports of the ’90s, predicting dire consequences if schools did not start preparing students for a dynamic workplace.

This year’s Summit Series, a conference that convened young industry thought-leaders with influential members of

government, dedicated a significant portion of its 3 days to discussing how businesses could help close the gap. Below are three practical suggestions from the conference.

Use Existing Platforms

There already exists an established pathway for industry-school partnerships. Marie Groark, Senior Public Policy Officer at the Gates Foundation, was fond of the Cristo Rey network of private schools. At Cristo Rey, “every student works at a professional setting” in addition to college preparatory coursework.

Jim Shelton, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of Education, tells Fast Company that these so-called “career academies” are an excellent way for interested firms to get involved. To find one in your area, Sheldon recommends doing a simple Google search for something like “youth entrepreneurship in [your area].” Many schools and parent groups are actively looking for internship opportunities.

Finally, businesses may want to check out National Lab Day, the White House supported, Craigslist-like platform for teachers to post industry partnership needs. Businesses can peruse classrooms with needs that match theirs and offer resources.