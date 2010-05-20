Tesla, Toyota Teaming Up to Build EVs in California and Reopen NUMMI

Tesla has been getting plenty of support from major automakers

recently. First Daimler grabbed a 10% stake in the auto startup last

year, and now Tesla and Toyota have revealed that they are teaming up

in California to work on electric vehicles, parts, production systems,

and engineering support. As part of the deal, Toyota will buy $50

million of Tesla’s common stock once the company’s initial public offering is complete. Tesla is also purchasing New United Motor

Manufacturing Inc. (NUMMI), Toyota and GM’s recently closed

manufacturing plant in Fremont.

Toyota’s California manufacturing

operations have been dormant since April, when the company shut down

production at NUMMI, which employed 4,700 workers. The plant had been

open since 1984 and it produced almost 8 million vehicles. Now Tesla

says that it will use the site–along with 1,000 factory workers (some rehired from NUMMI)–to manufacture its upcoming Model S sedan,

set to be released in 2012. The startup chose the site because of its

extensive automotive production infrastructure. And once production ramps up, Tesla could employ up to 10,000 workers.

The Tesla/Toyota

partnership will provide benefits for all those involved. Tesla could use the cash infusion to pay for

equipment and factories. The company can also get some much-needed

expertise on the auto business from Toyota, which has been around since

1937. At the same time, Toyota can use some good press after its brake safety fiasco

earlier this year. Toyota might also learn from Tesla’s production of

all-electric cars–up until now, Toyota has stuck with hybrids. And

California gets a boost to its growing credibility as an electric vehicle hotspot.

Most

importantly, this might just mark the beginning of electric cars going

mainstream. Toyota is already known as a leader in the hybrid vehicle

space, so it has a head start on other automakers. And Tesla has the

reputation for building sleek, well-made electric cars. Put the two

together to mastermind EVs, and who knows what could happen?

