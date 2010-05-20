advertisement
New Video Shows Gulf Oil Rig Explosion

By Tyler Gray1 minute Read

Set your DVRs. National Geographic is airing at 10 p.m. EST, May 27. Below, video starting about a day after a well blowout on April 20th caused an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig owned by Transocean and leased by BP — the disaster kicked off the oil spill still spewing into the Gulf of Mexico.

