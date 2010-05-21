Sustainability Faceoff: Microsoft vs. Apple

The battle between Microsoft and Apple is practically legendary in the technology industry. Both companies offer strong products that appeal to different types of customers–Macs are traditionally geared toward design-focused users, for example–but they also differ greatly in the sustainability arena. Author R. Paul Herman teases out these differences in the new book The HIP Investor. We do the same here.

Microsoft excels in the sustainability arena, with concrete goals including a plan to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% compared to 2007 levels by 2012, a plan to phase out the use of phthalate plasticizers and BFR (brominated flame retardants) from all hardware products by the end of this year, and the expansion of greenhouse gas reporting for the company’s direct material supply chain.

But the mega-corporation could certainly stand to improve its disclosure policies. On October 31, 2009, Microsoft was removed from the NASDAQ Global Sustainability Index for failing to disclose the minimum 40% of core Global Reporting Initiative metrics required to qualify. And Greenpeace points out that while Microsoft has averaged almost $9 million in lobbying expenses since 2003, it hasn’t “demonstrated regular leadership in calling for policymakers to adopt the policies necessary to reduce emissions and drive deployment of renewable energy solutions or energy efficiency technologies.”

Like Microsoft, Apple is working on phasing out PVC and BFR from all new products. The company claims that the new iMac and MacBook computers are already free of the toxic substances. Apple also took a refreshingly outspoken stance on climate change last year when it stepped down from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which the company claimed was at odds with its support of greenhouse gas emissions regulations. And the company is increasingly open about the environmental impacts of its various products.

But Apple lost major points in January when it refused to create a full CSR report, claiming that its environmental Web site represents comprehensive accounting of its carbon footprint. The company also hasn’t provided any concrete greenhouse gas reduction or energy efficiency goals. Apple should get kudos for releasing a revealing supplier responsibility report, but the findings–underage workers, falsified records, and suppliers contracting with noncertified vendors for hazardous waste disposal–aren’t too comforting.

It’s tough to pick a winner for this faceoff, mostly because Apple does seem to be making major strides–it just won’t set specific goals. But until it does, Microsoft will remain the victor.