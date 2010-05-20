David Byrne on New Urbanism, Burning Down of Houses at CNU 18

If you were in the market for an introduction to the New Urbanism — what is it for? what is it against? what is it about, really? — your choices on the opening day of the Congress of the New Urbanism (CNU 18) were either a seven-hour seminar with some of the rock stars of the movement (Andres Duany and Georgia Tech professor Ellen Dunham-Jones) or a deceptively modest 20-minute slide show with an actual rock star, David Byrne.

The polymathic Talking Head has been a critic of sprawl and other soul-dead environments for quite a long time. This is a man who once published a book of absurdist PowerPoint art, not to mention co-wrote the lyrics to “Burning Down The House”:

Watch out you might get what you’re after

Cool baby strange but not a stranger

I’m an ordinary guy

Burning down the house Hold tight wait ’til the party’s over

Hold tight we’re in for nasty weather

There has got to be a way

Burning down the house

Prior to the conference, he confessed to Creative Loafing that he was no fan of Atlanta’s landscape, either. “Yeah, the sprawl is fascinating — like ogling something bizarre and grotesque…. There are reasons why Detroit is almost gone and why Phoenix is sinking fast and I’d be very surprised if a lot of the homes built in recent years on the fringes of the Atlanta metroplex actually have people living in them. I think the big bad wolf hasn’t come to Atlanta yet, but I suspect he will pay a visit pretty soon.”

He’s even published his own book on urbanism, last year’s Bicycle Diaries, which dovetailed nicely with the New Urbanist’s love affair with two wheels. In fact, if you were to

choose an artifact which personifies their ideals, it would probably be the bicycle — an elegant, people-powered, sustainable machine for living that’s faster than walking (and thus able to increase the scale of daily activities) but not too fast.

What is New Urbanism against? Byrne listed examples. There was the “Broadacre City” proposed by Frank Lloyd Wright (who hated the squalor of cities in industrial America), which prefigured exurban sprawl. “There’s lots of farmland,” narrated Byrne, “and there’s a building over there, and the people come into contact very much, and when they do, it’s by these flying saucers… (an “aerator,” actually — a helicopter that could land without a landing strip). “He was a great architect, but thank god he didn’t make cities.”