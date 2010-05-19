A blog won’t help your business. Just like that StairMaster gathering dust in your basement won’t make you thin. Or a hammer won’t help you build those shelves if you don’t pick it up.

A blog is just a tool, and it can’t help you build your business. Seems obvious, right? And yet we see so many businesses that set up a blog but don’t commit the resources to make it work for them.

Blogging–actually using your blog–can help your business, and blogging effectively will absolutely help your business by:

increasing your online visibility,

improving your search engine ranking,

establishing your expertise and

warming online lead generation.

To start blogging, you need to commit resources. I would recommend 2 – 3 posts per week for 6 months. You can keep posts short–we’re addicted to “short form content.” A few hundred words is great. As far as blogging goes, you can blog yourself, delegate it to someone else in the office, hire a copywriter, or some combination of the three.

When you start blogging it can be difficult, but you need to keep with it, and strengthen those “blogging muscles.” After a while, knocking out another keyword-rich blog post will be second nature, something you can do while watching the ball game, or after the kids are asleep, or taken care of during the work day.

To start blogging effectively, you need to blog to answer the questions your customers have, and address the pain points of your prospects. Ideas for blog posts can include:

FAQs, often in the form of Dear Abby questions. Remember, if one prospect or client had that question, probably hundreds or thousands of other people had the same question and asked it of Google. Your blog posts that address these questions can rank well for these specific questions.

There are of course dozens of other blog post types, and if you have one that works for you, please share it here.