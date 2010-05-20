Almost Genius: “Alarming Clock” Imitates Woody the Woodpecker’s Drumming

Alarm clocks are a singular design challenge: It’s one of the few objects–besides smoke alarms–intentionally designed to be as annoying as humanly possible, without being hopelessly unpleasant.

Thus, you have fire alarms on your iPhone; clocks that roll away when you try and shut them off; and the ubiquitous, startlingly loud bleeting that graces almost all digital alarms. And now, the gorgeously analogue Alarming Clock by Scottish designer Natalie Duckett.

The clock is designed to recreate the sound of a woodpecker drumming with its beak. To adjust the specific sound you want, simply set the clock’s “beak” against something–whether a wall or a glass or anything on your nightstand.