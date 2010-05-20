HP Sees Big Revenue Gains, More Palm-Like Acquisitions in the Future

HP’s revenues reached a whopping $30.8 billion, which is yet another strong indicator from the IT industry that the global economy is on the uptick from the lows of the recession. It’s also a sign that HP’s mix of consumer products is finding the right customers.

CEO Mark Hurd, speaking to analysts during the financial

report, also indicated that HP is going to carry on exploring acquisition

opportunities, since he “continues to be excited” about the

opportunities in PC tech, storage, networks, security and so on. Which

means we may see HP making more surprise purchases, possibly to

reinforce its Palm-based smartphone experiment.

This news puts HP’s acquisition of Palm into a new light. With strong performance from its core business, HP’s surprise move on the PDA/smartphone maker is not a desperate attempt to shore up HP’s income; instead it’s a bold expansionist step. When the company canceled its hyped Windows 7 tablet PC, you’d have been forgiven for thinking HP was running scared from a market that Apple seemed to have already sewn up at the first attempt. But now it seems like it was a truly tactical move to give HP time to incorporate the UI advantages of Palm’s WebOS (the only truly innovative thing behind its sort-of failed Pre and Pixi phones). Recently we learned that HP was also going to leverage WebOS into other HP devices like printers, so there’re good odds that HP’s tablet will resurface later this year complete with a re-worked or tablet-optimized installation of Palm’s operating system.

