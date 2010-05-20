How to Influence People Radically

How can you influence people at a core level and what does it mean to do so?

In essence, it is spiritual entrepreneurship, a new and enlightened way of

communicating with others. We start different personas relative to different

situations that come up in life, basically engaging just two primary versions of

our personality. When you master each of these aspects of yourself, you will

influence others to live from their highest personality and core level of

jeans consciousness, and act from their own state of inner mastery.

Let us explore this in greater detail.

The first and most usually started version of yourself is your daily work

identity. This is you as you believe you ought to be as you interact with the

world. This is you as you roll play as spouse, father/mother, son/daughter, you

at sport, socially, in business, at the supermarket and as the next door

neighbour. You have been conditioned to present yourself to the world around you

in a certain expected manner. This is the normal level of pre-conditioned

consciousness common to most people.

This surfaced level the family fashioned identity into which you were born;

by your parents and their beliefs and habits; by the society into which you were

born; by your religion, education, social class and so forth. Many of these

circumstances have been out of your control

However, your childhood, societal and religious conditioning can be

re-conditioned! All it takes is a decision on your part, followed by enlightened

and decisive action to change what you believe and how you choose to act from

now on.

You alone can become whoever you choose to be. It is your choice and your

challenge; and above all, it is you’re unique and most precious gift to yourself

and to the world. Life is about experience. You can choose to experience

expansion and growth or contraction and death.

You have another identity which springs from a, much deeper level of

conscious awareness than you’re usual daily self identity of which we have

spoken above. This deeper level identity is your core identity. It emanates from

your subconscious mind, from your place of deep inner truth. Your core identity

expresses you as you really are: unconditional and standing in the light of

truth. It is from this core level that your dreams and aspirations take

form.