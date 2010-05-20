Seven Years of Flickr Source Code, Visualized

Daniel Bogan, known as Waferbaby (whether he’s a nerd, Catholic, or a Catholic nerd is left unclear), created this mesmerizing visualization of Flickr.com, Yahoo’s excellent and immensely popular image uploading service. Thanks to Gizmodo for finding this little gem:

To create this, he used Gource, hosted here on Google. Gource’s visualizations are based on the structure of a tree–the root directory is, coincidentally enough, the “roots,” with other directories appearing as “branches” and files as “leaves.” So when you see a huge new splinter in the video, that might mean a new feature was introduced, along with all its accompanying source code. Is it useful? Not particularly. Pretty? Absolutely, yes.

