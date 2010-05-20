Gen Y Wants Sustainability Front and Center in Their Sleek, Modern Workplaces

Want to keep the Gen Y’ers in your office happy? Make sure that you embrace sustainability in a very public way. A new report from Johnson Controls tells us that 18- to 25 year-olds want evidence that their employers are going beyond the minimum levels of environmental compliance by embracing all things green on an everyday basis. According to Greenbiz, the OXYGENZ report surveyed 3,011 18- to 25-year-olds in the United States, U.K., Germany, India, and China, along with nearly 1,300 26- to 35-year-olds and almost 400 36- to 45-year-olds.

Among the findings of the 60 page report: 70.3% of respondents want to have recycling bins, 47.4% want water saving devices, 52.7% want standby devices on all electrical equipment, 71.6% want to share printers in the office, and 47% want solar panels on site.

OXYGENZ explains: We know the Generation Y will be the generation to carry the load of years of environmental damages and neglect. They are embracing sustainability and the Generation Z, the generation that will follow Generation Y, are even more modeled around the concept of sustainability. The results reflect this new way of living with 96% of the 18-25 years old aspire to work in a greener office against 98% of the 26-35 years old. Actually the 26-35 years old are far more focused on environmental issues than the 18-25 years old with 67% who want their workplace to be environmentally friendly, i.e. well above regulatory compliance, against 57% for the 18-25 years old. Gen Y’s demand aren’t limited to the sustainability space. The group also prefers everything from flexible and mobile ways of working to modern office spaces with “subtle art” and natural floor finishes. Check out the full report here to find out everything you ever wanted to know about Gen Y’s work preferences. [Johnson Controls]

