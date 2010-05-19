The Evolution of PR

The latest death knell can be heard in a great discussion going on in Linked started by Rick Vargas, who asked: “Social Networking: Is the death of Public Relations on the Horizon?” Most of the commentators have rightly answered the question in the negative, saying that social media in fact has reinvigorated PR, emphasizing that PR was never just about media relations.

The same can be said about the PR business.

Still, the fact is that the

death-of-PR-type questions get raised all the time.

I think that has to do with a

fundamental misunderstanding of PR. And, perhaps, we as PR professionals have

no one but ourselves to blame for this.

Ask the average business person what

PR is and I bet the person will say it’s all about press releases. And while PR

professionals still write press releases – to get an idea of the seemingly

bottomless pit of them check out prnewswire.com or buseinsswire.com – that is

only a small part of what PR does. As a number of the commentators on LinkedIn also

indicated, it doesn’t require an advanced degree to write a passing press

release (though it does take some training to write one that is readable!).

Where PR professionals can add value

is when it comes to setting the overall messaging strategy for a company. While

marketing should lead the charge, PR should be a key part of the process, helping

craft messages so they resonate for media, bloggers and the average client.

PR’s evolution is a natural

extension of the changing purchase funnel. Much has been written about the fact

that the traditional purchase funnel of Attention, Interest, Desire and Action

is no longer applicable. Online search has changed the funnel making it more of a loop than a funnel as consumers consider more brands as they get closer to making a

purchase.

Here are ways PR can be even more

useful during this expanded consideration phase: