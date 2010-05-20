McG and Tero Ojanperä on Entertainment’s 5th Screen: Your Environment

No one wants to watch The Godfather Trilogy on a cellphone screen. Yet there is no arguing that the way content is viewed and distributed is changing more rapidly than the entertainment industry can keep up with. More than that, it’s changing the way we, the audience, experiences entertainment. For Tero Ojanperä, executive vice president of Nokia, that means “you will be living the story when you are walking around…interacting with your environment.”

But what does that mean for content creators like Terminator Salvation director McG? It’s all a matter of what you think is entertaining, he says.

This clip is from Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored

conference, which took place on April 21 in New York City. To see more

video highlights from the sold out conference, visit this page.

Or just sign up for our next event: The Most Creative People in Business

2010.