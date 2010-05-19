Why I’m (Starting) to Trust the Government’s Work+Life Bully Pulpit

Periodically, I contextualize my opinions with “Maybe it’s my background as a banker and an MBA but…” because as much as I’m open-minded to and appreciate different perspectives, I’m still a businessperson at heart. It’s important for me to acknowledge that fact, because it’s from this perspective that I’ve historically maintained a wary, arm’s length relationship with public policy solutions to work+life challenges.

My wariness stems from the 15 years I’ve worked with real companies, managers and employees developing and implementing work+life strategies. I’ve learned that flexibility in how, when and where work is done and life is managed is the flagship solution that everyone needs. It’s part of and enabled by a package of other direct supports such as paid time off, leaves, dependent care, etc. This experience has shown me, time and again, that the best work+life strategies have the following characteristics:

They are not one-size-fits-all. They are tailored to the unique realities of the business and the people who work there. Those (sometimes tough) business realities must be acknowledged for the solutions proposed to have credibility and staying power.

They are built on a strong employee-employer partnership, not from the top-down. The employer/manager creates the space within which innovative work+life solutions are crafted as part of the day-to-day operating model. And employees are prepared and know what they need to do to meet the company halfway.

For quite a while, these characteristics of success struck me as antithetical to the mandate-based approach of public policy. Therefore, I tended not to look to the public sector for the leadership that I thought would promote and advance truly effective work+life strategies. That is until the Obama candidacy and then presidency.

Listening to the administration’s statements and watching its actions, I began to think maybe the public sector could provide that extra “oomph” of support to move the work+life agenda forward. They seemed interested in building upon the success within the private sector, while creating a legislative environment that reflects the reality of a 21st Century global economy.

To date, my new faith has been consistently rewarded, first, by the historic White House Flexibility Forum. And most recently, by the conversation between the public and private sector leaders I participated in at the recent Corporate Voices (CV) meeting in Washington D.C.

For those not familiar with the work of Corporate Voices, spend some time on their site. As its VP of Business and Government Relations, Tiffany Westover-Kernan explains, from its base of private and public sector expertise in work+life strategy Corporate Voices “is committed to playing the role of intermediary.” It brings together the best, most innovative work+life policy and practices from the private sector and the agenda of legislators to catalyze solutions that benefit all levels of employees and the day-to-day success of employers.

From what I heard at the CV meeting, with the passage of health care reform, the attention has turned both in the White House and legislatively to promoting and supporting (not outright mandating) all types of flexibility. In other words, the government has decided to use its large bully pulpit to drive change in a way that encourages the most innovative approaches from the private sector, without undermining them. It’s also looking at how to create a regulatory environment and provide technical support that addresses the 21st Century challenges facing employees and employers.