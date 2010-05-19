Pantone Expands From Color Services to Hotels (With Rooms to Dye For)

Every designer knows Pantone: Their numbered color-matching system

identifies that exactly perfect shade precisely, ensuring its fidelity

all the way to production. Yet even though it’s a $200 million business,

it’s hardly a household name. They’re hoping to change that with consumer products–and today, their latest licensing venture, the Pantone Hotel, opened its

doors in Brussels, just off the chic Avenue Louise.

“We’re looking to exude a quiet authority, be more of an insider’s

brand,” says Lisa Herbert, EVP of Pantone’s home and fashion division (and daughter of

Lawrence Herbert, who created the firm’s core matching system in

1963). “If you have something Pantone, you’re in the know

in terms of design.”

The hotel is, for now, the company’s big, branding mothership. Designed by Belgian interior designer Michel Penneman and Belgian

architect Olivier Hannaert, each of the hotel’s 59 rooms, which range

from $84 to $184 a night, is inspired by

different Pantone color palettes. On-site Pantone Color consultants are

apparently available for “color consultations and educational seminars

on color psychology and trends.” And inside, you can buy any of the myriad products the company has co-created: The “Pantone Universe,” which includes mugs, bath and body goods, clothes,

cufflinks, keychains, stationery, bags, and folding

chairs. Those products take their cues from Pantone’s style guide, which

dictates iconic touchstones such as hang-tags shaped like Pantone chips

or chip-windows that

stick to garments.