Infographic of the Day: Everything We Know About the BP Spill. Seriously, Everything

We’ve been bringing you infogaphics on the BP spill, and they’ve told the story in bits and pieces . This crazy thing is another matter entirely. According to the designer Carol Zuber-Mallison at ZM Graphics , it was created in a frantic, four-day span and grew as the news kept rolling in.

And as you can see, any single section tells a massive portion of the story. And by my count, there’s almost 20 separate sets of graphs. For example, you get the environmental impacts:

The impact on the fishing industry:

The mess of fixes that BP is trying out: