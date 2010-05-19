Facebook and Zynga Make Up, Sign Five-Year Agreement for Social Time-Wasting

We reported a couple weeks ago that Facebook was in a “standoff” with Zynga, its most popular developer and maker of immensely popular (and immensely feed-clogging) games like FarmVille and Mafia Wars. The battle was over Facebook’s decision to turn all in-app currency into Facebook’s own credit system–and more importantly, the little detail that Facebook would snatch 30% of all the money spent on Facebook apps.

Looks like the two came to some kind of agreement, though in an official statement, none of the terms were discussed. Here’s what we have:

Facebook and Zynga announced today that they have entered into a five-year strategic relationship that increases their shared commitment to social gaming on Facebook and expands use of Facebook Credits in Zynga’s games. The agreement provides a solid foundation for both companies to continue to work together to provide millions of people with a compelling user experience for social games.

Illuminating, right? Nothing further was really said, beyond a couple of stock PR answers from both parties. Is Facebook cutting Zynga a deal, maybe cutting that 30% take? Did Zynga promise exclusivity, or threaten otherwise to get what they wanted? No idea–neither Facebook nor Zynga are telling. All we know is Zynga will remain on Facebook, and will use the dreaded Facebook Credits. So keep finding lost penguins or planting onions or whatever it is people do in Zynga games!

