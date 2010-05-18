Got Something to Say? Make the Most of Fast Company’s Comments and Profiles

Have you noticed the new comments appearing on Fast Company postings this week? If not, shame on you! An entirely new system has successfully swung into action, so to help you work it out, along with our new user profiles, read this:
The upgraded comments now support threading, and unlike our previous comments system it’s moderated to keep the spammers and scammers at bay. That means you’ll need to submit a comment and get approved by a moderator before joining in discussions and updating your profile.
A key part of the upgrade is your new profile page, a different and sleeker kettle of fish than the old one (and simple to fill in, if you’re new to FastCompany.com).
Start by uploading a pic of yourself. It’ll give your profile a personality, and your comments will stand out more in the discussions beneath each FastCompany.com posting that you take part in. I’ve done it [Ed: Me, too!]
While filling in your profile page with data like a biography, you can also pop in a link to a Web site, which could be your social network fave like Twitter or Facebook, or a blog where your personal writings are transmitted to the Interwebs.
When you’ve finished popping in all your data, you’ll see that your personal profile page shows all the activity that’s gone on under your name on the site–and if you’re looking at the profile page of a FastCompany writer, like me, Addy, Ariel, Cliff or Dan, then their posts will also appear in this list.
Supplementing this aggregation feature, you can even chose to follow the activities of your fave writer or commenter as an RSS feed to your RSS reader of choice. Just keep an eye open for the “subscribe to my feed” link at the top of a news feed.
Give it a whirl now, why don’t you? And let us know how you think about it in the comments to this piece.