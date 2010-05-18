Got Something to Say? Make the Most of Fast Company’s Comments and Profiles

Have you noticed the new comments appearing on Fast Company postings this week? If not, shame on you! An entirely new system has successfully swung into action, so to help you work it out, along with our new user profiles, read this:

The upgraded comments now support threading, and unlike our previous comments system it’s moderated to keep the spammers and scammers at bay. That means you’ll need to submit a comment and get approved by a moderator before joining in discussions and updating your profile.

A key part of the upgrade is your new profile page, a different and sleeker kettle of fish than the old one (and simple to fill in, if you’re new to FastCompany.com).

Start by uploading a pic of yourself. It’ll give your profile a personality, and your comments will stand out more in the discussions beneath each FastCompany.com posting that you take part in. I’ve done it [Ed: Me, too!]

While filling in your profile page with data like a biography, you can also pop in a link to a Web site, which could be your social network fave like Twitter or Facebook, or a blog where your personal writings are transmitted to the Interwebs.