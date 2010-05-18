Windows Live Hotmail: Completely Re-Invented (Read: It Actually Looks Good Now)

Hotmail seems like one of those relics of the early Internet, like AOL, that I’m always surprised to find out still exists. That’s my fault in Hotmail’s case, really, because despite its current lousiness (compared to Gmail, say), it’s still the biggest email client in the world. But Gmail’s better interface, features, and ease of use have led to a quickly growing userbase, and Microsoft had to act. The new Hotmail is the result, and it looks surprisingly excellent. Let’s get to the big features.

The interface. The new Hotmail looks good, taking a page out of the Zune and Windows Phone 7 design book. That means pastels, big text, horizontal sub-menus, and simplicity. It also means Hotmail does a boatload of things you will be surprised to learn it couldn’t do before, like threaded messages, a suggestion search box, and some decent spam protection. Basically, it’s pretty, and it behaves like a modern email Web client should behave–meaning, really, that it looks a lot like a Microsoft version of Gmail.

Folders. Microsoft’s version of folders goes a lot further than Gmail’s, though, with features called Sweep and Hotmail Highlights. Sweep lets you check a checkbox to automatically shuffle a particular type of email (by sender, say, or subject) into a particular folder. Tired of getting Gilt Groupe‘s daily deals? Sweep them into a Gilt Groupe folder and check them a couple times a week.

Hotmail Highlights is even cooler. It automatically creates and files certain types of email. All daily newsletters will go in one folder; all shipping notices (from UPS, FedEx, whatever) go in another; all updates from social networks (Facebook friend requests) go in another. I love that feature–I’m sure Gmail has an extension or something that can do it, but it’s not built-in nearly as nicely as it looks in Hotmail.

Office. We’ve covered Office 2010’s Web client before. This is an obvious integration, pretty much like Gmail works with Google Docs. Hopefully Office 2010 brings better file compatibility or something to make up for its comparative lack of features (like simultaneous editing).