Sustainability Faceoff: McDonald’s vs. Starbucks

Comparing Starbucks and McDonald’s may not seem to make sense at first, but the two chains actually have a lot in common–namely, they both promise quick and easy food and beverages on the go, and both companies have recently ramped up sustainability efforts. In the new book The HIP Investor, author R. Paul Herman attempts to compare the two mega-chains. Below, we do the same.

Let’s just be clear–the inherent unhealthiness of most McDonald’s meals give the chain a major disadvantage, even when compared to Starbucks’ high-calorie Frappucinos. That being said, McDonald’s has made some inroads in sustainability. A few examples: a “green” McDonald’s that offers an EV chargepoint, LED light fixtures, drought

tolerant landscape plants, and an Energy Efficiency Education Dashboard; an environmental scorecard for suppliers; a successful sustainable fisheries program; and a next-generation fryer that allows restaurants to cook the same amount of product while using approximately 40% less oil than with traditional fryers.

But there’s still plenty that would be would like to see. How about smaller portion sizes, for example? And yes, we realize that the “supersize” option is no longer available–but that’s not enough. In an interview with R. Paul Herman, Bob Langert, the VP of Corporate Responsibility at McDonald’s, explained, “We are offering

choice–new menu items and new portion sizes, giving information

to make these choices. This is a significant thing to do.” McDonald’s would also do well to use more grass-fed beef and increase its use of organic fruits and vegetables. And then there’s the most disturbing question of them all: Why don’t McDonald’s burgers decompose?

Starbucks fares better on all counts. The coffee chain has a goal of using only responsibly grown and ethically traded coffee by 2015, and it hopes to have 100% reusable or recyclable cups by the same year. Starbucks takes the extra step of offers farmers

incentives to prevent deforestation, with pilot programs currently

underway in Sumatra, Indonesia,

and Chiapas, Mexico. The company is also well-known for its partner (AKA employee) health care–the chain does, in fact, spend more on health care than on coffee bean purchases in the U.S.

Is Starbucks perfect? Of course not. While McDonald’s caters to a crowd specifically interested in fast food chains (if they don’t go to McD’s, they will probably head to Burger King or Wendy’s), Starbucks has the unfortunate tendency to challenge local coffee shops for much-needed business. But the company is moving quickly toward sustainability, and so we have to declare it as the winner.

Check out the full HIP Investor chart below.