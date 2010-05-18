Work Smart: Defrag Your Calendar by Batching Tasks

Every employee has certain obligations throughout the workweek on top of their core job: like attending meetings, taking phone calls, replying to email, and filling out paperwork. It’s natural to want to tackle these things as they come up. But your core job requires solid blocks of time, when you can dive in, get creative, and think things through without interruptions.

When you’ve got a 10 a.m. meeting, a 1 p.m. lunch, and a 3:30 phone conference, your core work time gets fragmented into small chunks sandwiched between those obligations. A schedule fragmented by appointments means that you won’t start that big project just now, because you’ve got a meeting in 25 minutes.

One of the more advanced (and obvious!) productivity techniques is to group similar to-do’s and knock them all out at the same time. I call this task batching. It makes better use of your day by chunking similar activities into contiguous blocks of time.

You don’t do laundry every time you throw a shirt into the hamper–you wait till you’ve got a full load to run. That’s task batching. There are two ways to batch tasks: by action and by context.