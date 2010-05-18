Almost Genius: The Once-a-Month Stem-Cell Collector for Ladies

File this under gross and kind of brilliant: Chelsea Briganti, a senior at Parsons

The New School for Design has produced a device that collects menstrual

blood for adult stem cells. Made of medical-grade silicone and

resembling an ultra-thick thick condom, Mademoicell works like a

tampon. Pop it in, fill it up, pull it out, store in the fridge

alongside last night’s leftovers, ship to the lab, and voila, you have

the makings of new heart tissue!

It’s a great idea, once you get

past the squirm factor. Stem cell medicine is quickly approaching clinical use, and one day we might really live with products like these. Menstrual stem cells in particular harness the benefits of stem cells, but without creating a wake of moral quandaries. “The stem cells found in menstrual blood possess

embyronic stem cell markers, which means that they can differentiate

between nine different types of cells,” the designer Briganti

says. “These are more potent than bone marrow.” Based on pre-clinical trials, they’re shaping up to be one of the most promising, renewable, non-invasive sources of stem

cells.

Still, while Mademoicell is available for $75 for three, it’s obviously a conceptual product meant to highlight an issue (you can’t take a packet of stem cells to your doctor yet). And anyway, it’s hard to picture Mademoicell gaining much traction in a

culture that’s deadset on pretending periods are all beaches and

balloons. A product like

this–one that not only acknowledges that women get a period but

actually does something useful with it–threatens the taboos surrounding the menstrual cycle. (Are you squirming while reading that? Exactly.)

Briganti’s ideal customer is, she says,

“a young, exuberant, active, strong, empowered woman, who cares about

her health.” In other words, the same fresh-faced women targeted in

every lousy Tampax commercial.

She might be catering to the wrong group. Stem cells are

making inroads in the cosmetics industry,

firming eyes, lips, and boobs everywhere. There’s no reason menstrual

stem cells can’t do the same. For some women, then, the curse could become

a false blessing: overcoming one stigma to prop up another.