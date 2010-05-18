Two Ways to Build for Change

Isn’t it the goal of every profitable enterprise software

business to build a standardized application and try to sell it as many

times and with as little customization as possible? Not at Pegasystems

(Nasdaq: PEGA).

At PEGA, the current industry leader in

Business Process Management solutions (BPM), change or adaptability is at the core of the company’s software development philosophy. It is

not something to be avoided. It is not something to be ignored. It is an

opportunity to provide solution s that truly meet clients’ ever- evolving business needs.

Since

Alan Trefler

founded PEGA in 1983, he has managed to engineer consistent and

impressive growth. In the last five years the company has generated

250% growth, reaching $ 250 million in revenue in 2010 from around 100 million in

2005.

On the surface it seems

PEGA may simply be another young software company that took an early

lead in the right emerging segment. But a few weeks ago, we interviewed Alan, the CEO

and founder of Pegasystems , and believe there is something special

going on .

As a

former competitive chess player, Alan brought an unorthodox view to the

software industry. He realized there was an opportunity to innovate in

the enterprise software sector through a dynamic software product that

would be flexible and customizable to better adapt to clients’ changing business needs . He wanted to empower business people by allowing them to “own the change,” at

least on the

technology side .