Crib Sheet: Christiana Figueres, Climate Change Chief of the U.N., Not Trashy Romance Novelist

She has described her new job as “thankless,” but all hail Christiana Figueres, the U.N.’s new climate chief. The 53-year-old Costa Rican is a surprise appointment, as everyone was expecting Ban Ki-Moon to offer Marthinus Van Schalkwyk the post. But politics is in her blood–her dad, Jose Figueres Ferrer, three-times president of Costa Rica, fronted the country’s 1948 revolution, and her mom was a New York-born student activist. Plus, one look at her résumé, and it’s not so surprising she’s on track to beat the South African, nicknamed “short pants” for his lack of political experience, to the job.

In many instances, a nomadic early life is the catalyst for an individual choosing to have a career at the United Nations, and Figueres can certainly lay claim to that. Brought up in the farm community her father founded, she attended a German school in San José and completed her education in the U.K. before going to Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania to study anthropology. A career in diplomacy followed, before she and her husband, World Bank bigwig Konrad von Ritter (they met at the LSE), moved to D.C. to bring up their two daughters.

Sources cite Figueres’ homeland as one of the main reasons for her appointment. Although Van Schalkwyk was seen as having “more clout,” Costa Rica’s status as a small and environmentally aware country means it is more at risk from climate change. Small island and developing states will have lobbied long and hard for her, arguing that she will put their interests first. Described as “well liked and a competent negotiator,” a source at the U.N. said, “If they wanted a technical bureaucrat, she’s probably as good as you’ll get.”

Adopting R.E.M.’s “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” as a campaign song: “You need to be able to provide a sense of inspiration and motivation to get over this ‘thankless’ thing. I think there’s a sense of hopelessness, that we’re not getting anywhere, and we really need to turn that around. We really need to create an ambiance of ‘Yes, we can do that.'”

Can we? Yes we Cancún: “I would say that there is an opportunity to take some of the elements that are in the Copenhagen accord, such as fast-track financing, such as the whole thing with deforestation, such as a framework for adaptation, and begin to focus on delivery. I think it’s going to be really critical, what is done over the next nine months. Are we actually going to be able to go to Cancún and say, OK, this is the end of the year 2010, here’s what has been delivered on fast track?”

So, working with the world leaders, then: “What we don’t need is any more political guidance. High-level heads of state, political guidance, we got that.”