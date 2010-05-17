Q&A: Inga Sempé on Designing a Sofa That Doesn’t Bore Her Stiff

advertisement

Inga Sempé is one of the hottest designers working in Europe now,

a description that would doubtless annoy her to no end. Sempé, who was

born, lives, and works in Paris, has said she would like to

die in Paris and has a uniquely French disdain for tidy labels. She thinks artistic

inspiration is for hacks and refuses to characterize her work

thematically, claiming only that, “My aim is to do things I’m interested

in.” Mais oui! So her new Ruché sofa, unveiled by the French

furniture company Ligne Roset during New York Design Week

this weekend, wasn’t influenced by anything in particular and doesn’t tell any

grand stories, which is strangely refreshing at a time when every last

beanbag bills itself as the next Odyssey. Nevertheless, Ruché couldn’t have been designed by anyone else.



Sempé

has a knack for enlivening the banal. She has has transformed a basic

floor lamp into a 6-foot-8-inch tower of pleats; has

covered a shelving unit in industrial-style brushes as if it were a

carwash for the closet; and created lamps made of paper you blow up. Ruché, with

its simple frame and origami-like mattress, has the same unaffected

exuberance. Here Sempé, 42, describes the new sofa, detailing matters that do

interest her: experimental sewing, why France can’t get over Louis

Quatorze, and why working with her fellow countrymen is the best thing

since French bread. Antoine Roset, Ligne Roset’s executive vice

president, joins the conversation. FastCompany.com: How did the project get underway? Inga Sempé:

That story is related to the previous sofa I did for Ligne Roset

[Moël, below]. Michel [Roset, co-owner of Ligne Roset], asked me to do a

second sofa and I didn’t want to do the same thing, because I hate to

get bored. I cannot stand to work on something I don’t like. If I’m

bored I cannot work. How did you get started?

My first sketch was really a small and light structure. I didn’t know

if I wanted wood or metal, I just wanted something high and light and

on which there’d be a mattress that looks as if it were swollen. This

was a beginning. I did a badly made small model, and sent those

pictures to Michel. At the beginning, he was not really convinced. It

took two months before he said, “Let’s do it.” Why, what took so long? It’s really different from what they had done before. Doing this

required a lot of time and adjustment with prototypes. When we began to

do the first prototypes, they were terribly boring. At first it was

just a basic quilt made of squares, which were 20 centimeters and it

was really flat and boring; it looked like the tiles of the bathroom.

So I decided to shrink it, but it was still really boring and without

life. So with my assistant and my sewing machine we did many many

trials in my studio. We tried many, samples, until we arrived at this

one. Why that pattern? They’re

interrupted squares. That the sewing is interrupted makes it twist and

pop out. And it gives it something that has a rhythm. That took us very

long to obtain. Many times when I was going to see the prototypes I was

wondering if maybe we should stop the work, because I was really not

happy with the prototypes. But this way of quilting the mattress gave

some life to the sofa. What was your inspiration?

I don’t believe in inspiration. Journalists always ask and I’m obliged

to say my inspiration was…. But I don’t believe in it. I think we

should find another word. I believe in inspiration for a bad designer

who would look at a chair and say, “OK let’s get inspired by this chair

and do almost the same.” Looking at the small model I did, it reminds

me of an outdoor swing chair. But that wasn’t the original idea. My

inspiration was not inspiration, it was a will of not doing the same

kind of sofa.

The sofa comes in a natural wood frame, which is something of a departure for Ligne Roset. Antoine Roset: When it came to the prototype, the natural color was something we were not very for. Sempé:

So I wrote two pages explaining why it had to be natural. People want

to know what they’re eating, they don’t want pesticides on a tomato.

It’s the same with wood that is painted to look as though it were

walnut. People want to see natural things that aren’t changed to look

like something else, so I thought Ligne Roset needed some natural wood.

Because hyper-worked wood looks really to me boring and really

bourgeois. Roset: And finally, we decided on the natural

color, and people love it. Sometimes we have to focus on our business,

sometimes we have to focus on the products, and a mix of the two has to

be the recipe. Why did you design in a side table for one of the models? Sempé:

When I design, I’m not focusing on the movie stars that have a huge

house, though I can also do that because I did some sofas for Edra and

I think the only buyer was Berlusconi. With Michel Roset,

he always said it’s important to have small sofas for people like me

living in houses with small rooms. So for people who have rooms too

narrow to have a table in front of the sofa, I put the the table on the

side.

Is there a through line in all your work? Sempé:

No. My aim is to do some project in which I’m interested. I’m not able

to design something that is best-selling. When we were beginning this,

Michel was saying, “Maybe we won’t sell any, but it’s important to have

it.” It’s like in book publishing. There are book publishers who

publish books like the biography of Oprah Winfrey because they want to

do something more ambitious. Roset: At Ligne Roset, it’s a

mix between the more mature part of the collection–which are the

money makers–and the image products, which are known for quality,

research, and the design itself. Sempé: Ligne Roset is almost

the only French company I work with. There are always these feelings

that design in France is really important, but no, we have a lot of

culture for fashion, or movies, or literature, but not for furniture. There are maybe historical and social reasons. Maybe because as we were

the king of the world 200 years ago, and we didn’t want to change the

furniture. So many people want fake Louis Quatorze to keep thinking we

are really important. Now it’s changing because many French designers

are well-known. It’s nice to have a French company to work for. Why is that? Sempé: We have the same faults.

Such as? Sempé:

Complaining. When I work with the French, I know I can complain. It is

a fault but also a good quality. Without complaining, we would not have

had the [French] Revolution.