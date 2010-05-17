Online Privacy: Check Yourself (Before You Wreck Yourself)

Online privacy is at worst an illusion, and at best harder to come by than ever–and it’s making headlines every day. Facebook’s under fire for everything from its labyrinth of confusing privacy settings to apparently banning users who want to share. Google inadvertently collected data transmitted on open Wi-Fi networks its Street View cars drove by. People search engines like Spokeo make your photo, salary, and home address accessible at the press of a button. Privacy breaches (or just obfuscated settings) are all too common among Web applications of all stripes, so the savvy surfer has to know how to safely navigate. In an online world where personalization rules, there are two main ways to protect your personal data: Be vigilant about what you publish online; and be willing to roll up your sleeves and dig into the settings area of the tools and services you use to do so.

Does it pass the spouse/boss/client/date/stalker litmus test? It may seem like only your friends will see that photo of you passed out on the kitchen floor in adult diapers on Halloween night, but when you upload it you’re taking the risk of sharing it with the world. The safest way to interact online is under the assumption that everything you put in will come out–on the original site as well as in search results and on partner Web sites. Stop and do an extra gut check before you post that status update, photo, or comment, because once it’s out there, it can be impossible to take it back. With aggregators, advertising partnerships, search engines, and an explosion in standards and ways for different Web services to share data, that one piece of content has legs–and show up in places you’d never expect, even if you delete it in the first place you put it.

Lean on the “Log Out” button. The best way to ensure Web sites aren’t collecting information about you based on a particular identity is to log out of services like Facebook or Google when you visit other Web sites (or even clear your cookies when you do). Facebook’s current partnerships with sites like IMDB and Yelp means those apps have access to your Facebook data if you stay signed into Facebook when you visit them. Google associates Web search keywords with your Google account if you’re signed in when you do them. Get into the habit of logging out when you’re not using a particular service.

Audit your most used web service settings. Facebook’s privacy settings include over 170 options. Take the time to audit them, and make sure you’re in control of what’s shared and how. Your Google Account Dashboard lists all the services and data associated with your Google account–take a look to manage your privacy settings for each. For a real eye-opener, check out your Google Web Search History (and consider disabling tracking if you don’t like what you see).

Go incognito. When you do want to surf the Web without leaving tracks behind on your computer, you can–to an extent. All the major browsers (like Firefox and Chrome) offer “private browsing” modes, which, when enabled, don’t save text entered into web forms, automatically delete cookies and Web history entries, and won’t list any files you download in your history lists. Keep in mind private browsing mode doesn’t mean that Web sites don’t have access to your IP address (and general location) and that they don’t save information you enter on them–they do. However, incognito mode prevents cookies from getting associated with other sites you’ve surfed online.