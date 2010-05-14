Innovation: A Face. A Name. And 42 Cases of Wine.

Our team recently concluded a complex client deal with a major celebrity chef, that chef’s production company, and a major TV network. The program constitutes a year-long promotion and includes on-air product integration, off-air licensing, retail executions, online/mobile elements, and regional field ‘activations.’ As with any personal endorsement contract there were a number of sticky areas that we had to, well, unstick.

The program was initially a tough client sell because the brand in question had never seen a deal like this before. The client had no idea what the costs would be to have its product featured on a hit network show without smoothing the way by buying advertising. Apart from the cost, the client wondered about the value for its

money. How much airtime would it really get? Could the show’s characters hold the product and say nice things about it? How many tickets to the finale would the client get? And could the client’s CMO appear on camera? Oh yeah, one more thing: Tell us again – just what is this program’s ROI?

The client also balked initially at some of the talent requirements, not the least of which was the exorbitant fee, the limited amount of ‘face time’ with the celeb, and, oh yes, those 42 cases of wine. With so many players in the mix, we also had to be extra alert so that our client’s brand would always be well represented.

While it is deceptively easy to get all caught up in the excitement and drama of a tie-in with a high-profile property or celebrity, the key to success is to staying focused on the client’s objectives and making sure you get everything you want out of the deal.

To achieve just that, our team has synthesized a five-step process called A.G.E.N.T. This process ensures that each of our clients ends up with a deal that they can leverage to make a real marketplace impact. A.G.E.N.T. works like this:

1. Assess. Go into the program with your eyes open. Know what you need from the property or partners to ‘activate’ the program. Ascertain what they may have done in the past – this is where experience really pays off. Plan for the worst-case scenario, i.e., in terms of costs. Finally, set realistic expectations with the client.