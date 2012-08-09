FEED Granola: Crunchy Duo Parlays Good Looks Into Good Eats, Good Deeds

About FEED Granola : The Granola Guys believe that what you put in to your body determines what you get out of it, and created their granola from the best organic ingredients on the market. See how these two built their innovative brand that’s shaking up the food industry from Whole Foods to Costco to the Rachael Ray Show!

About Jason Osborn & Jason Wright: Tired of the same old snack, Jason Osborn started making his own granola in the tiny Manhattan apartment he shared with roommate Jason Wright. Traveling the world as male models, the Jasons began moonlighting as granola makers, and when Whole Foods stepped in, the product flew off the shelves. With a message of healthy living, FEED is now a leading national granola brand. Delicious!

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.