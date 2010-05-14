ICFF 2010: Chairs for Naughty Schoolchildren

The Brothers Dressler found 93 steel-framed school assembly chairs and did what every squirming
fourth-grader longs to do: vandalized the hell out of them.
They
slapped on new legs and backs and frames and covered the seats in felt
and leather scraps. They powder-coated the metal in exuberant red
and yellow and white and raised some of the seats off of the ground,
transforming the humble school chair into a bar stool.
The
designs that result–six of which will be on view at Billy Reid
during NoHo Design Week, from May 15 to 18–look nothing like the
dreadful stuff we remember from grade school. They’re loud, fun, and
thoroughly defiant. They’re everything classroom furniture isn’t
supposed to be.
The Brothers Dressler are Jason and Lars,
twins (always trouble!) who hail from Toronto. Their work deals mostly
in wood, much of it reclaimed, and has that expressly Canadian mix of
earnest earthiness (“Wasting material is taboo to us,” they write on
their Web site) and impishness (one of their benches is mounted on
wooden human-foot molds — salvaged, of course).
But the school
chairs might be their most daring venture yet — the work of two scamps
just begging to get sent to the principal’s office.
[Images courtesy of Noho Design District]