ICFF 2010: Chairs for Naughty Schoolchildren

The Brothers Dressler found 93 steel-framed school assembly chairs and did what every squirming

fourth-grader longs to do: vandalized the hell out of them.



They

slapped on new legs and backs and frames and covered the seats in felt

and leather scraps. They powder-coated the metal in exuberant red

and yellow and white and raised some of the seats off of the ground,

transforming the humble school chair into a bar stool.

The

designs that result–six of which will be on view at Billy Reid

during NoHo Design Week, from May 15 to 18–look nothing like the

dreadful stuff we remember from grade school. They’re loud, fun, and

thoroughly defiant. They’re everything classroom furniture isn’t

supposed to be.

The Brothers Dressler are Jason and Lars,

twins (always trouble!) who hail from Toronto. Their work deals mostly

in wood, much of it reclaimed, and has that expressly Canadian mix of

earnest earthiness (“Wasting material is taboo to us,” they write on

their Web site) and impishness (one of their benches is mounted on

wooden human-foot molds — salvaged, of course).