CEOs Share Their Spending Dreams for National Splurge Day

“My favorites are contemporary-art and gallery showings. I recently splurged on Camille Rose Garcia’s Twilight: Deer.”
— Livia Tortella, EVP of Atlantic Records
“Designer clothing and accessories, such as a Louis Vuitton custom luggage set, so I could feel fabulously chic while traveling.”
— Linda Heasley, CEO of the Limited
“I would love to have a ski-in, ski-out mountain chalet in Vail or Park City.”
— Hugh Jones, CEO of Travelocity Global
“I want the Bugatti Veyron or the Enzo Ferrari. Those are a little out of my reach — I don’t think you buy a million-dollar car unless you’ve got $10 million in the bank.” — Ice-T, actor and rapper
“The Amazon Kindle. We gifted it to all of our employees to celebrate Amazon’s acquisition of Zappos.”
— Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos
“If I could, I would love to take a year off to travel the world.”
— Jim Goldman, CEO of Godiva Chocolatier