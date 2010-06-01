Fans Help Extend Television Shows’ Lifetimes

In 2000, fans sent 3,000 bottles of Tabasco — aliens’ sauce of choice — to the WB. Ratings spiked 32% the next season.

CHUCK

More than 3,000 fans organized on Facebook and then bought sandwiches at Subway (a Chuck sponsor) last April. NBC took notice.

JERICHO

Forty-thousand pounds of peanuts were sent to CBS in defense of the show, but viewers slid from 7.8 million to 7.1 million in the renewed 2007-2008 season.

STAR TREK

Superfan Bjo Trimble led a letter-writing campaign that delivered more than 250,000 handwritten pleas to NBC, which almost canceled the show in 1968, after its second season.

FUTURAMA

Cut after its fifth season, in 2003, Futurama spawned four DVD movies, selling 1.4 million total copies.

FAMILY GUY

After 2.6 million DVD sales convinced Fox in 2004 to bring back the show it had cut in 2002, ratings soared 64% and the show is now everywhere.