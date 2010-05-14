Why You Should Buy Tickets Today for Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business Conference

This is one conference you won’t want to miss, and you’ll want to reserve your spot today. The event will take you inside the minds of the most creative people in business, the progressive thinkers you read about in Fast Company and FastCompany.com every day. Here’s a sample of who will be there:

Chris Barbour, Head of Digital Marketing, Sports Style Division, Adidas

Soraya Darabi, Product Lead, Drop.io

Jesse Dylan, Director, Form; Founder, FreeForm

Ray Kurzweil, Inventor and Cofounder of Singularity University

Franklin Leonard, Development Director at Universal Pictures

Zachary Lieberman, professor at Parsons The New School for Design

Igor Pusenjak, Founder of Lima Sky

Josh Sapan, CEO of Rainbow Media

Susan Smith Ellis, CEO of (RED)

Kimberly Davis, President of JPMorgan Chase Foundation

Attendees will have live access to our most creative people — the visionaries of our business world, who are transforming industries from advertising to architecture, fashion to finance, technology to transportation. Our goal is to start a conversation and debate and to inspire more of you with their techniques, insight, and practices.

Most Creative People in Business takes place on Wednesday, June 16, at Comix on West 14th Street in New York City. Today is the last day for the early price on tickets, which you can purchase right here.