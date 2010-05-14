Is Corporate Citizenship Measuring Up: The Latest Data

I’ve been monitoring the valuable surveys that have been taking the pulse of CSR trends since they were first conducted in the early 2000’s. When I began consulting to corporations on CSR and publishing best practices in the early 1990’s, the field of CSR was a new frontier.

The benefits to companies engaging in robust corporate citizenship programs still hold since the early 90’s. Companies that were the earliest adopters recognized the opportunities to develop leadership, facilitate team-building, enhance an appreciation of diversity, foster loyalty to the company and a sense of community, build visibility and the brand, as well as good will, and strengthen communities.

And the key principles for establishing corporate citizenship programs that maximize the win-win-win for the company, employees, and the community continue to be the same almost 20 years later: having leadership from the CEO; aligning the company’s corporate citizenship program with the corporate mission; engaging employees in choosing causes that they care about for their volunteer service; integrating human resources, public relations, marketing, and other relevant departments in implementing corporate citizenship; and measuring and reporting on program results.

What is new and different over the past few years, as shown by the 2010 Corporate Citizenship Report, is the addition of sustainability as a key element in any corporate citizenship program. According to the report, “Sustainability, the integration of people and planet into a company’s purpose, is on the radar for 73% of the respondents and becoming more important…Environmental initiatives are saving money for companies and consumers, while environmentally conscientious companies are favorably perceived both in the marketplace and by prospective employees.”

What I am waiting and hoping to see in future survey results is that companies are beginning to make nonprofit board service a key element of their corporate citizenship programs. It will be good to see companies establish formal, professional programs to encourage and support their executives to serve on nonprofit boards, after being fully trained, and carefully matched to boards, based on candidates’ interests and qualifications. In this way, businesses can make a powerful contribution to advance global, national, and regional nonprofits, while also providing extraordinary leadership development opportunities for company personnel. By integrating philanthropy, volunteerism, nonprofit board service, and management/technical assistance to nonprofits (also known as skilled volunteering, or pro bono), businesses will have the full package of services to strengthen communities, while giving their employees a wide variety of ways to participate in meaningful ways.

Keep those surveys coming. It’s exciting to see hard data on the forward progress and momentum of CSR.