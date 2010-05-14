SABMiller’s Beer Can Prevents Violence at Sporting Events

It’s a lot more fun to drink beer than to get pelted by empty beer cans. That’s why SABMiller has developed a beer can that converts into a drinking cup when the top is taken off.

The design, which is set to be rolled out at next month’s World Cup soccer tournament, will theoretically stop people from throwing their used cans at each other, because the containers can be used for refills. SABMiller also hopes that the recyclable Castle Lager can will cut down on waste, according to Businessweek. After the World Cup, SABMiller plans to roll out the design across the U.S. and Europe.

We love the idea, but doubt that it could actually stop ultra-aggressive spectators from hurtling cans at fans of opposing teams. This still seems like one of those things that should have been invented years ago, though, so kudos to SABMiller for making it happen. Next round’s on us.