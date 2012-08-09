Viktoria Harrison of charity: water Quenches Her Thirst for Philanthropy





About charity: water: The goal, to bring every person on the planet clean water. The non-profit gives 100% of money raised to fresh water projects around the world and teaches sustainability to the communities in need. Relying on a cutting-edge brand crafted by design wizard Viktoria, charity: water has improved the lives of millions worldwide.

About Viktoria Harrison: Born in Russia to artist parents, Viktoria moved to Brooklyn as a child. The design darling took a leap of faith by leaving the School of Visual Arts before graduating to work at a Manhattan design house, working for clients like Coke and American Express. Tired of fueling retail desire, Vik joined charity: water and now leads design and branding for the innovative organization.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.