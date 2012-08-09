Change Generation: Nora Abousteit on Her Close-Knit Virtual Sewing Circle BurdaStyle.com

About BurdaStyle.com: An online social community for sewing-lovers to sharpen their craft. This open-source site allows users to download copyright-free patterns, create and share their own looks, and seek advice from members around the world. Learn how Nora made an ancient trade fresh for modern day by diving deep into the wide world of new social media.

About Nora Abousteit: Global social media maven, Nora, started her career at German power-publisher Hubert Burda Media after graduating from the American University in Cairo. With a love for interaction and innovative technology, Nora reinvented an old Hubert Burda sewing magazine into U.S.-based BurdaStyle.com, now an icon in the sewing community.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.